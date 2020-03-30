The Grace Museum offering drive-by and virtual tours

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Grace Museum in Abilene has adapted to the safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They are now offering a drive-by tour and a virtual exhibition tour.

“Take a leisurely drive by some of Abilene’s historic sites and learn their stories! Jay Moore and The Grace Museum will provide weekly driving tours that will guide you (in your car) through our vast outdoor Abilene museum.”

The “Abilene History in Plain Sight” drive-by tour will feature five homes in town, including what is thought to be the very oldest this week.

The Virtual Exhibition Tour features a gallery of artwork created by 1,000+ students. You can watch a quick video with Director of Education Kathryn Mitchell as she shares how they’re celebrating each school with special videos this year.

For more information go to The Grace Museum webpage where you can also find the printable pdf version of the drive-by tour.