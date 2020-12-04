The Paramount Abilene announces 2021 film series

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene has announced it 2021 film series, featuring both beloved classics and modern favorites.

Moviegoers can enjoy the following titles next year:

Hairspray – January 8 & 9

– January 8 & 9 Breakfast at Tiffany’s – February 12 & 13

– February 12 & 13 Toy Story – March 12 & 13

– March 12 & 13 The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance – April 9 & 10

– April 9 & 10 Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – May 14 & 15

– May 14 & 15 JoJo Rabbit – June 4 & 5

– June 4 & 5 Independence Day – July 3

– July 3 Remember the Titans – July 9 & 10

– July 9 & 10 Casablanca – August 13 & 14

– August 13 & 14 Goldfinger – September 10 & 11

– September 10 & 11 Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade – October 8 & 9

– October 8 & 9 Get Out – October 30 & 31

– October 30 & 31 Gone With the Wind – November 12 & 13

– November 12 & 13 Home Alone – December 4

– December 4 White Christmas – December 10 & 11

– December 10 & 11 My Big Fat Greek Wedding – December 31

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, tickets will still cost $7 for adult admission and $6 for students, seniors, military members, and children.

More information about The Paramount Abilene and the upcoming 2021 film series can be found on their website.

