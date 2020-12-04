The Paramount Abilene announces 2021 film series

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene has announced it 2021 film series, featuring both beloved classics and modern favorites.
Moviegoers can enjoy the following titles next year:
- Hairspray – January 8 & 9
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s – February 12 & 13
- Toy Story – March 12 & 13
- The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance – April 9 & 10
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – May 14 & 15
- JoJo Rabbit – June 4 & 5
- Independence Day – July 3
- Remember the Titans – July 9 & 10
- Casablanca – August 13 & 14
- Goldfinger – September 10 & 11
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade – October 8 & 9
- Get Out – October 30 & 31
- Gone With the Wind – November 12 & 13
- Home Alone – December 4
- White Christmas – December 10 & 11
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding – December 31
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, tickets will still cost $7 for adult admission and $6 for students, seniors, military members, and children.
More information about The Paramount Abilene and the upcoming 2021 film series can be found on their website.
