The Paramount Abilene announces 2021 film series

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene has announced it 2021 film series, featuring both beloved classics and modern favorites.

Moviegoers can enjoy the following titles next year:

  • Hairspray – January 8 & 9
  • Breakfast at Tiffany’s – February 12 & 13
  • Toy Story – March 12 & 13
  • The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance – April 9 & 10
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – May 14 & 15
  • JoJo Rabbit – June 4 & 5
  • Independence Day – July 3
  • Remember the Titans – July 9 & 10
  • Casablanca – August 13 & 14
  • Goldfinger – September 10 & 11
  • Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade – October 8 & 9
  • Get Out – October 30 & 31
  • Gone With the Wind – November 12 & 13
  • Home Alone – December 4
  • White Christmas – December 10 & 11
  • My Big Fat Greek Wedding – December 31

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, tickets will still cost $7 for adult admission and $6 for students, seniors, military members, and children.

More information about The Paramount Abilene and the upcoming 2021 film series can be found on their website.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News