Trace Adkins performing at grand re-opening of Taylor County Coliseum

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Country Music Icon Trace Adkins will be performing at the Taylor County Expo Center this May.
Adkins will be headlining the West Heritage Concert to celebrate the grand re-opening of the Taylor County Coliseum.
The concert will take place at the newly renovated Coliseum Saturday, May 8. Click here to purchase tickets online.
Read move about performer Trace Adkins from radio station KLGD:
Towering baritone Trace Adkins has sold more than 11 million albums and charted more than 20 singles in his 25 years in Nashville, a remarkable run for one of country music’s most easily identifiable stars.
With over one billion spins on Pandora (10 million per month), one million followers on Spotify and nearly 200 million plays on YouTube, the Louisiana native has released his latest EPAin’t That Kind of Cowboy via Verge Records.
A three-time GRAMMY Award nominee, Adkins has won three Academy of Country Music Awards, including the 2009 Single of the Year Award for "You're Gonna Miss This" and Vocal Event of the Year with Blake Shelton for "Hillbilly Bone" in 2010. The Grand Ole Opry member is also an author and spokesman for the Wounded Warrior Project and The American Red Cross, for whom he raised more than $1.5 million dollars as the winner of NBC's All-Star Celebrity Apprentice. In recent years, Adkins has performed for U.S. service members across 12 USO Tours. In his 2007 autobiography, A Personal Stand: Observations and Opinions from a Freethinking Roughneck, Adkins recounts his rise to fame, brushes with death and battles with personal demons.
Adkins has also acted in multiple films and television shows, playing a tough-as-nails biker in “The Lincoln Lawyer” (starring Matthew McConaughey), a desperate father in “Deepwater Horizon” (starring Mark Wahlberg), a wise oracle and tattoo artist in the family friendly film “Moms’ Night Out” (starring Patricia Heaton, Sean Astin, Sarah Drew) and as MercyMe’s real-life manager, Brickell, in the box office smash “I Can Only Imagine.”
The film was the third biggest selling movie on its opening weekend in America. His latest role was as a grandiloquent former general in the film “Badland,” which was released in select theaters and on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV in November 2019. For more information and announcements, visit http://www.traceadkins.com/ or on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @TraceAdkins. Tickets go on Sale Tuesday March 30, 2021go to www.taylorcountyexpocenter.com to purchase tickets.