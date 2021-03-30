Trace Adkins performing at grand re-opening of Taylor County Coliseum

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Country Music Icon Trace Adkins will be performing at the Taylor County Expo Center this May.

Adkins will be headlining the West Heritage Concert to celebrate the grand re-opening of the Taylor County Coliseum.

The concert will take place at the newly renovated Coliseum Saturday, May 8. Click here to purchase tickets online.

