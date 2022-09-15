ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Country music sensation Travis Tritt has a performance scheduled in Abilene this December.

Travis Tritt will be at the Wylie Performing Arts Center at 4502 Antilley Rd December 1 beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $80 to $125 each and can be purchased online here. Habitat for Humanity is hosting the event.

Tritt has released several hit country music albums since 1989, including his newest release, Set in Stone, Ghost Town Nation, his debut album Country Club, and many more.

BandsinTown.com says, “Nearly 30 years after Travis Tritt launched his music career, the Southern rock-influenced artist continues to sell-out shows and stay true and relevant to country music fans across the globe. Continuously performing shows and withholding a heavy appearance schedule, Tritt is proving to be unstoppable.”

For more information on Tritt, including his upcoming tour dates and how to purchase merchandise, visit his website.