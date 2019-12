(CNN) – Former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump are sharing the spotlight.

Both men are tied for this year’s “Most Admired Man” list put out by Gallup.

It is Obama’s 12th time in the top spot.

It’s the first time for Trump.

Other men on the top 10 included former president Jimmy Carter, Elon Musk, and Pope Francis.

Michelle Obama was the Most Admired Woman of the year, with First Lady Melania Trump coming in second.

