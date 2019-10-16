Wheel of Fortune contestant goes viral for ‘loveless marriage,’ ‘rotten grandson’ introduction

(WCMH) – Could it be the best “Wheel of Fortune” introduction of all time?
Blair Davis appeared on Monday night’s episode of the game show. Host Pat Sajak introduced Davis as a trucking business owner from Cardiff, California, and then asked him to talk more about his family:
“I’ve been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years to an old battle-ax named Kim. She cursed my life with three step-children named Star, RJ, and Ryan, and I have one rotten grandson.”
Davis’ perfect deadpan delivery had the crowd, and Sajak, laughing appreciatively.
