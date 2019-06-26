Wife of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ dies at 51

FILE – In this June 4, 2014 file photo, Beth Chapman, left, and Duane Chapman arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tenn. . (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

(WFLA) – Beth Chapman – the wife of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” – has reportedly passed away Wednesday morning.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only, today, she hiked the stairway to heaven,” Duane Chapman, otherwise known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” tweeted.

It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.68.2K10:54 AM – Jun 26, 2019Twitter Ads info and privacy33.6K people are talking about this

Beth, 51, was reportedly placed in a medically-induced coma over the weekend in Hawaii.

She was diagnosed in November 2017 with stage 2 throat cancer. She underwent successful surgery, but doctors later told her the cancer had returned. She began chemotherapy in December, and in April was rushed to a hospital in Hawaii with “serious breathing issues.”