$2 Family Films return to Paramount this summer

Families have an opportunity to see great movies at a low price this summer at The Paramount Theatre's $2 Family Film Series.

Summer Family Film Series

The Paramount Theatre

May 25th- Mary Poppins

July 6th- Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

Aug. 3rd- Up

Aug. 31st- Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs

2:00 pm

$2/Person

paramount-abilene.org