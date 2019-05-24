$2 Family Films return to Paramount this summer
Families have an opportunity to see great movies at a low price this summer at The Paramount Theatre's $2 Family Film Series.
Summer Family Film Series
The Paramount Theatre
May 25th- Mary Poppins
July 6th- Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
Aug. 3rd- Up
Aug. 31st- Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs
2:00 pm
$2/Person
paramount-abilene.org
