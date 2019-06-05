KTAB 4U

9th Annual Rodney Holder Memorial Blood Drive June 19th

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 05:12 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 05:12 PM CDT

The 9th Annual Rodney Holder Memorial Blood Drive is coming up this month. We find out how you can donate.

Rodney Holder Memorial Blood Drive
Donate at:

  • 1150 North 18th St.
  • 5302 Buffalo Gap Rd.
  • 4510 S. 14th St.

Wednesday, June 19th
8:00 am - 7:00 pm
hendrickbloodcenter.org

