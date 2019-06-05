9th Annual Rodney Holder Memorial Blood Drive June 19th
The 9th Annual Rodney Holder Memorial Blood Drive is coming up this month. We find out how you can donate.
Rodney Holder Memorial Blood Drive
Donate at:
- 1150 North 18th St.
- 5302 Buffalo Gap Rd.
- 4510 S. 14th St.
Wednesday, June 19th
8:00 am - 7:00 pm
hendrickbloodcenter.org
