Abilene tennis players compete in Texas Slam Video

Serving up the top youth tennis players in the state, Abilene is hosting the Texas Slam tennis tournament starting Saturday. More than 1,000 of the best youth athletes from across Texas will be competing in the tournament, 11 of those local kids which stands out against cities of similar size.

Ready to lace them up and hit the court, the best of the best tennis players in the state will compete in the Texas Slam.