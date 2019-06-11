KTAB 4U

ACU graduate organizes speaking tour to entertain and inspire Texas women

Meet Lauren Vasser, an ACU graduate who's going on tour this fall to inspire and entertain women across Texas with The Unknown Tour.


The Unknown Tour
Touring Texas August - November
theunknowntour.org
Find them on Facebook and Instagram
 

