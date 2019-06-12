ArtWalk to kick off month of Juneteenth Celebrations

ArtWalk is Thursday evening. We learn how this month The Center for Contemporary Arts is teaming with The Abilene Black Chamber of Commerce to celebrate Juneteenth.



ArtWalk: Juneteenth Kickoff Celebration

Downtown Abilene

Thursday, June 13th

5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

(325) 677-8389

center-arts.com

abileneblackchamber.com