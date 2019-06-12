KTAB 4U

ArtWalk to kick off month of Juneteenth Celebrations

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 04:48 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 04:48 PM CDT

ArtWalk is Thursday evening. We learn how this month The Center for Contemporary Arts is teaming with The Abilene Black Chamber of Commerce to celebrate Juneteenth.
 

ArtWalk: Juneteenth Kickoff Celebration
Downtown Abilene
Thursday, June 13th
5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
(325) 677-8389
center-arts.com
abileneblackchamber.com

