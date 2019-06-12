ArtWalk to kick off month of Juneteenth Celebrations
ArtWalk is Thursday evening. We learn how this month The Center for Contemporary Arts is teaming with The Abilene Black Chamber of Commerce to celebrate Juneteenth.
ArtWalk: Juneteenth Kickoff Celebration
Downtown Abilene
Thursday, June 13th
5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
(325) 677-8389
center-arts.com
abileneblackchamber.com
More Stories
-
Sutton Financial Group is located at 2449 South Willis in Suite 106.…
-
The Cisco TX Pie Fest is a…
-
Texas Family Popcorn is celebrating one year! Free birthday cake…