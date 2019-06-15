Cisco Pie Fest serves up sweetness for third year
The Cisco TX Pie Fest is a project of Cisco Strong, Inc., a community non-profit organization whose purpose is to support projects that restore, revitalize, and beautify Cisco. We appreciate the people who have worked so long and so hard for this event – including baking many pies – and hope that you and your family have a great time.
http://www.ciscotxpiefest.com/
