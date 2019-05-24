KTAB 4U

Cuts for a Cause raise funds for tornado survivors

The Parlor Salon is partnering with The Salvation Army to give haircuts for a cause and help survivors of Abilene's tornado.

Cuts for a Cause
Salvation Army Community Center
1733 Poplar
Sunday, May 26th
2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
$20- Women's Cuts
$15- Men's Cuts
100% goes to The Salvation Army

