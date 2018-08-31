Food truckers help Young Audiences Video

Food Truckers for Cause is helping Young Audiences of Abilene next week. We learn how you can come support them.

Food Truckers For A Cause

The Food Park in Downtown Abilene

Corner of S 1st and Sycamore

Tuesday, September 4th

5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Benefiting Young Audiences of Abilene

Find them on Facebook