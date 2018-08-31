KTAB 4U

Food truckers help Young Audiences

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 05:32 PM CDT

Food Truckers for Cause is helping Young Audiences of Abilene next week. We learn how you can come support them.

Food Truckers For A Cause
The Food Park in Downtown Abilene
Corner of S 1st and Sycamore
Tuesday, September 4th
5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Benefiting Young Audiences of Abilene
