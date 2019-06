Fun DIY crafts for your kids this summer Video

If you're looking for ways to keep your kids busy this summer doing some fun DIY crafts, check out these water bombs and sidewalk chalk from 23 Junk Street.

23 Junk Street

4802 S. 14th St.

Mon - Sat

10:00 am - 6:00 pm

(325) 788-2323

23junkstreet.com

Find them on Facebook