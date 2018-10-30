Honor a veteran at The WASP Museum 5K
The WASP WWII Museum in Sweetwater's annual 5K is coming up soon. We learn how you can dedicate your run or walk to a veteran you know.
9th Annual Fifinella 5K Run for the WASP
TSTC SWEETWATER CAMPUS
300 Homer K. Taylor Dr.
Saturday, November 10th
8:00 am - Check-in
8:30 am- Race begins
$35- Adults
$25- Youth
(325) 235-0099
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
