Honor a veteran at The WASP Museum 5K

The WASP WWII Museum in Sweetwater's annual 5K is coming up soon. We learn how you can dedicate your run or walk to a veteran you know.


9th Annual Fifinella 5K Run for the WASP
TSTC SWEETWATER CAMPUS
300 Homer K. Taylor Dr.
Saturday, November 10th
8:00 am - Check-in
8:30 am- Race begins
$35- Adults
$25- Youth
(325) 235-0099
 

