Honoring women veterans with special event

Jun 07, 2019

Women Veterans Day Celebration - I am NOT invisible!

SAVE THE DATE!   Active Duty and Prior Service Women Veterans throughout Texas are welcome to attend. 

While there is no charge for the event, transportation and lodging will be your own responsibility. 

Attendees may come and go, attend any part or all of the event.   I recommend joining The Women Veterans of West Texas group on Facebook to keep up on this and other info. Women Veterans Event Venders & Workshops Guest Speakers Celebration Luncheon Resources Women Veteran VA Town Hall

Please register here:  

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-veteran-day-i-am-not-invisible-registration-60327097974

 

 

