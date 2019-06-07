KTAB 4U

How to save a life at The Hendrick Regional Blood Center

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 05:49 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 05:49 PM CDT

The Hendrick Regional Blood Center has a critical need for blood donations. We learn how the blood is used to save lives and what you can do to help.


Hendrick Regional Blood Center
1150 North 18th St.
5302 Buffalo Gap Rd.
hendrickbloodcenter.org
Find them on Facebook
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected