Junior League of Abilene Christmas Carousel this weekend
The Junior League of Abilene's annual Christmas Carousel is this weekend. We find out what you can find at this year's big event.
Christmas Carousel
Abilene Convention Center
November 1st- 4th
Get a tickets and a full schedule of events here::
jrleagueabilene.org
