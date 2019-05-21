Local churches come together for community VBS
Abilene churches are joining together this June for a free community wide vacation bible school.
Community Wide VBS
Woodson Early Childhood Center
520 N. 9th
June 3rd - 7th
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Registration on site
Free
More Stories
-
Play Faire Park is hosting a special two night festival of local…
-
Looking to pick up a new hobby? The Grace Musuem tells us how you can…
-
The Better Business Bureau tells us tips on how to protect yourself…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.