Local churches come together for community VBS

Posted: May 21, 2019 05:05 PM CDT

Abilene churches are joining together this June for a free community wide vacation bible school.

Community Wide VBS
Woodson Early Childhood Center
520 N. 9th
June 3rd - 7th
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Registration on site
Free

