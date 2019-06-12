KTAB 4U

McMurry University brings back alumni actors for summer show

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 04:48 PM CDT

McMurry University gives us a preview of their next show "I Ought to Be in Pictures"

I Ought to Be in Pictures
Ryan Little Theatre-
1642 Sayles Blvd.
June 13th – 15th
20th – 22nd
7:30 pm
$12- General Admission
$10- McMurry Faculty, Staff, & Students
(325) 793-3889
mcm.edu/theatre

