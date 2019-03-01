Secret Curl Society hosts braiding class
The Secret Curl Society shows us how to braid hair and tells us about an upcoming opportunity to learn.
Secret Curl Society- Braid Academy
Neecees Barber College
1813 Industrial Boulevard
March 2nd and 9th
10:00 am - 11:30 am
secretcurlsociety.com
