Spend an Evening with James Surls at The Center for Contemporary Arts

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 05:14 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 05:14 PM CDT

The Center for Contemporary Arts is bringing artist James Surls to Abilene. We find out how you can join them for dinner.


An Evening with James Surls
Center for Contemporary Arts
220 Cypress St.
Friday, November 9th
6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
$75- Individual Tickets
$50- Artist Members
$500- Table
center-arts.com

