Spend an Evening with James Surls at The Center for Contemporary Arts
The Center for Contemporary Arts is bringing artist James Surls to Abilene. We find out how you can join them for dinner.
An Evening with James Surls
Center for Contemporary Arts
220 Cypress St.
Friday, November 9th
6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
$75- Individual Tickets
$50- Artist Members
$500- Table
center-arts.com
More Stories
-
KTAB's Claire Kreuz hates haunted houses so we sent her through The…
-
The Junior League of Abilene's annual Christmas Carousel is this…
-
Take care of Christmas shopping early and help support children's…