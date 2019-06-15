Swenson House to host community-wide summer concert
Live music by the Red Dirt Disciples of Wylie Christian Church. Come enjoy the music, visit, see one of Abilene's treasures, eat, and learn about the work the Swenson House Historical Society. It's free and open to the public. It's happening Friday, June 21 from 6 to 8 at the Historic Swenson Home.
