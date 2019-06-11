KTAB 4U

Texas artists to Rock and Roar this summer at The Abilene Zoo

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 05:13 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 05:13 PM CDT

The Abilene Zoo is bringing Texas musicians to The Key City this summer for a summer concert series.


Rock & Roar 2019
The Abilene Zoo
June 13 - Curtis Grimes
June 27 - Holly Tucker
July 25 - Sundance Head
More Dates to Come!
$15 in advance
$20 at the door
$10 for kids
Age 2 and under are free
abilenezoo.org

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected