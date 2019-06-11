Texas artists to Rock and Roar this summer at The Abilene Zoo
The Abilene Zoo is bringing Texas musicians to The Key City this summer for a summer concert series.
Rock & Roar 2019
The Abilene Zoo
June 13 - Curtis Grimes
June 27 - Holly Tucker
July 25 - Sundance Head
More Dates to Come!
$15 in advance
$20 at the door
$10 for kids
Age 2 and under are free
abilenezoo.org
