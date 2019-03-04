Tot Spot and art teachers take the spotlight this week at The Grace

Information from The Grace Museum:

TOT SPOT

Thursday, March 7

& Friday, March 8

9:30 AM & 11 AM classes available

Call (325) 673-4587 or reserve your spot online at

www.thegracemuseum.org/programs. Reservations are required.

MARCH ACTIVITY

It’s Crazy Hair Day at Tot Spot at The Grace Museum. Come hear a story about Stanley’s Crazy Hair Day at school. Then you will get to create your own Crazy Hair Art in our classroom. Feel free to come with your own crazy hair that day...and don’t forget to invite your friends!

ABOUT TOT SPOT:

For children ages 3-5 with an accompanying adult

Monthly program (first consecutive Thursday + Friday)

Free for Museum Members | $5 per participating child for Non-Members

Class Limit: 20 participating children (Younger siblings are welcome to attend but will be charged if they do the project.)



ART TEACHER POP-UP ART SHOW

ON-VIEW: March 4-8 | 10 AM - 5 PM

*RECEPTION: Thursday, March 7 | 6 PM - 8 PM*

Our area is rich with talented art teachers - who often are so busy teaching children that they do not have time to work on their own creations. This year, Art Teachers from Region

14 ESC were invited to submit work for the first ever Art Teacher Pop-Up Art Show! Celebrate these artist-educators with a reception and viewing.

Come & Go event - refreshments provided.