TSTC Registration Rallies coming soon around The Big Country
TSTC is making it easy to register for classes. Here is where you can find a Registration Rally where you live.
Abilene
· Thursday, June 20th - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Location: ITC Lobby
· Tuesday, July 16th - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Location: ITC Lobby
· Tuesday, August 6th - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Location: ITC Lobby
Breckenridge
· Tuesday, July 23rd - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Location: Enrollment Center
Brownwood
· Tuesday, June 11th - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Location: Learning Resource Center
· Tuesday, July 23rd - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Location: Learning Resource Center
Sweetwater
· Tuesday, June 11th - 10 a.m. 6 p.m. Location: Sears Building
· Thursday, July 25th - 10 a.m. 6 p.m. Location: Sears Building
