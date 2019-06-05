TSTC Registration Rallies coming soon around The Big Country

TSTC is making it easy to register for classes. Here is where you can find a Registration Rally where you live.

Abilene

· Thursday, June 20th - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Location: ITC Lobby

· Tuesday, July 16th - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Location: ITC Lobby

· Tuesday, August 6th - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Location: ITC Lobby

Breckenridge

· Tuesday, July 23rd - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Location: Enrollment Center

Brownwood

· Tuesday, June 11th - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Location: Learning Resource Center

· Tuesday, July 23rd - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Location: Learning Resource Center

Sweetwater

· Tuesday, June 11th - 10 a.m. 6 p.m. Location: Sears Building

· Thursday, July 25th - 10 a.m. 6 p.m. Location: Sears Building

