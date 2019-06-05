KTAB 4U

TSTC Registration Rallies coming soon around The Big Country

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 05:12 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 05:16 PM CDT

TSTC is making it easy to register for classes. Here is where you can find a Registration Rally where you live.

 

Abilene            

·  Thursday, June 20th - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Location: ITC Lobby

·  Tuesday, July 16th -  10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Location: ITC Lobby

·  Tuesday, August 6th -  10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Location: ITC Lobby

Breckenridge

·  Tuesday, July 23rd -  10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Location: Enrollment Center

Brownwood

·  Tuesday, June 11th -  10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Location: Learning Resource Center

·  Tuesday, July 23rd -  10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Location: Learning Resource Center

Sweetwater

·  Tuesday, June 11th - 10 a.m. 6 p.m. Location: Sears Building

·  Thursday, July 25th - 10 a.m. 6 p.m. Location: Sears Building

tstc.edu

