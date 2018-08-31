What to do if your medication is recalled Video

Article from Hendrick Health System:

What you need to know about drug recalls

Over the last several months, multiple drug recalls have been reported by the media. Most recently, the widely used valsartan and hydrochlorothiazide medications have been on the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) list.

Hendrick Professional Pharmacy Manager Greg Young says that the majority of recalls are voluntary by a company to remove a defective or potentially harmful product from the market.

Prescription and over-the-counter drug recalls may also be requested by the FDA.

“The FDA’s role in a recall is to oversee a company’s strategy, assess the adequacy of the recall and classify the recall,” said Young. “While many consumers hear about these recalls through the media, news stories are meant only to raise awareness of the issue. Consumers should research the recalls for themselves by talking with their pharmacists or using credible resources, like fda.gov.”

Drugs may be recalled for a number of reasons, including

1. Impurities

2. Failed quality tests

3. Labeling errors

4. Packaging errors

“If you hear of a recall that might affect you personally, contact your healthcare provider or pharmacist,” said Young. “They will be able to provide the brand names and lot numbers affected by the recall, and help determine if you need to take action. Never stop taking a medication without first talking with a medical professional.”

Not all recalls make the headlines, so consumers could potentially receive notifications through their pharmacist, healthcare provider or even the drug manufacturer. Public notification is issued when a product has been widely distributed or poses a serious health hazard.

“Stores generally have a return and refund policy when a company has announced a recall of its product,” said Young. “Don’t be afraid to ask. Your pharmacist and medical provider are always happy to help you navigate through this sometimes complicated issue.”

