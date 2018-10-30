WOW Expo prepares youth for workplace
Workforce Solutions is getting ready for their annual World of Work Youth Expo to help prepare the next generation of workers for their future careers.
World of Work (WOW) Youth Expo
Abilene Convention Center
Wednesday, November 14th
9:00 am - 12:30 pm
workforcesystem.org/WOW
