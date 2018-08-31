KTAB 4U

Wreaths Across America work to honor all veterans

By:

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 05:32 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 05:32 PM CDT

Wreaths Across America work to honor all veterans

We learn how you can join Wreaths Across America in making sure no veteran is forgotten this Christmas.

Wreaths Across America Ceremony
Elmwood Memorial Park
Saturday, December 15th
9:00 am
Order deadline: November 30th
wreathsacrossamerica.org

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected