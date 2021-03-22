About First Bank Texas

Locally Owned

First Bank Texas has been a long-standing friend to Texas families.

Building strong homes, businesses and friendships since 1880.

Strength & Stability

Our goal is to rank among the top performing banks for financial security, capital adequacy, asset quality, profitability, liquidity, and stability.

Support & Service

In addition to serving the financial needs of the communities in which we do business, our community development services provide additional benefit in a variety of ways.

Personal Banking – Your Money

Use Your Money

Select the checking account that meets your needs. Each account includes features like a free debit card and 24-hour banking solutions.

Save Money

No matter which type of savings option you choose, your money is backed by First Bank Texas’ nationally ranked financial strength and the security of FDIC insurance.

Borrow Money

We can help you make your dreams come true! Whether it’s a home, car, education or a vacation, we have a loan with your needs in mind. Check out our loan options.

Business Banking

Build your business with us!

Select the loan or account that meets your business needs.

Simplify Business Banking using Remote Deposit by scanning

hundreds of Checks and deposit them INSTANTLY

without rushing to the bank.

Manage Money

Turn bills into cash faster, enjoy an

automated check matching process and see the

benefits of a secure way of Payroll management

from the convenience of your

office or home.

Personal Loans

Families need the ability to expand their purchasing power. That’s why we at First Bank Texas offer a wide variety of loans to meet your needs. Contact us for information on any of the following loans:

Vehicles, Boats, and Other Recreational Vehicles

Any Type of Personal Expense

Unsecured Loans

Apply for a loan here:

Individual application:

Credit Application – Individual

Joint application:

Credit Application – Joint

Our experienced lending officers will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have. For more information, contact us

Contact Us

Real Estate Loans

Home Loans

Home Equity

Home Improvement

First Bank Texas is committed to helping you find the right mortgage product for your needs. We understand that every borrower is different, and we offer a variety of products to meet your individual requirements. We make the process of securing a mortgage simple and straightforward by offering you the latest in financial tools that enable you to make sound financial choices. Give us a call at your local branch to get started!

Start Your Business

First Bank Texas offers various types of loans for businesses. Whether just getting off the ground or a multi-million-dollar enterprise, we have just what you need to help you in your financial endeavors and will tailor a loan to fit your business needs. Contact us for information on any of the following loans:

Capital Purchases

Business Expansion

Interim Construction

Lines of Credit

Letters of Credit

SBA Approved Lender

Equipment

Working Capital Loans

Agriculture Lending

Real Estate Loans

Farm and Ranch Loans

Expand Your Business

Is it time to expand your facility, purchase new equipment, upgrade your office, or offset cash flow shortfalls caused by an increase in accounts receivable? First Bank Texas has a loan to fit the needs of your growing business.

We are excited to see local business owners grow and succeed, and we are here to help you achieve your goals. First Bank Texas offers loans for lease space buildouts, owner-occupied building add-ons and new building purchases. To offset the cash flow pressures caused by fast-paced growth of your accounts receivable, we have working capital lines of credit and free Cash Management services. We also offer loans to purchase equipment of all shapes and sizes – from heavy machinery to office machines.

Whatever your financial need for growth is, First Bank Texas will gladly help you find the right solution.

First Bank Cares

First Bank Texas has a long-standing commitment to support the communities we serve across Texas. We are proud to partner with a diverse group of nonprofits that provide and create a greater sense of community here at home. While we generously fund various organizations, we simply cannot fund every request. We consider requests without regard to race, gender, disability, religion, ethnicity, or sexual orientation.

Help us, help you! Due to the demanding regulatory environment the bank is required by the government to know and report how donated funds are distributed and used. Please have patience with this process as First Bank Texas is heavily monitored by our regulators to ensure we demonstrate compliance through this process.

First Bank Texas will accept grant/sponsorship applications monthly. The application deadline falls on the first business day of each month. All applications for sponsorship must be received at least 90 days prior to the event date

First Bank Texas Locations