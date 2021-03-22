About First Bank Texas
Locally Owned
First Bank Texas has been a long-standing friend to Texas families.
Building strong homes, businesses and friendships since 1880.
Strength & Stability
Our goal is to rank among the top performing banks for financial security, capital adequacy, asset quality, profitability, liquidity, and stability.
Support & Service
In addition to serving the financial needs of the communities in which we do business, our community development services provide additional benefit in a variety of ways.
Personal Banking – Your Money
Use Your Money
Select the checking account that meets your needs. Each account includes features like a free debit card and 24-hour banking solutions.
Save Money
No matter which type of savings option you choose, your money is backed by First Bank Texas’ nationally ranked financial strength and the security of FDIC insurance.
Borrow Money
We can help you make your dreams come true! Whether it’s a home, car, education or a vacation, we have a loan with your needs in mind. Check out our loan options.
Business Banking
Build your business with us!
Select the loan or account that meets your business needs.
Simplify Business Banking using Remote Deposit by scanning
hundreds of Checks and deposit them INSTANTLY
without rushing to the bank.
Manage Money
Turn bills into cash faster, enjoy an
automated check matching process and see the
benefits of a secure way of Payroll management
from the convenience of your
office or home.
Personal Loans
Families need the ability to expand their purchasing power. That’s why we at First Bank Texas offer a wide variety of loans to meet your needs. Contact us for information on any of the following loans:
- Vehicles, Boats, and Other Recreational Vehicles
- Any Type of Personal Expense
- Unsecured Loans
Apply for a loan here:
Individual application:
Credit Application – Individual
Joint application:
Credit Application – Joint
Our experienced lending officers will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have. For more information, contact us
Real Estate Loans
- Home Loans
- Home Equity
- Home Improvement
First Bank Texas is committed to helping you find the right mortgage product for your needs. We understand that every borrower is different, and we offer a variety of products to meet your individual requirements. We make the process of securing a mortgage simple and straightforward by offering you the latest in financial tools that enable you to make sound financial choices. Give us a call at your local branch to get started!
Start Your Business
First Bank Texas offers various types of loans for businesses. Whether just getting off the ground or a multi-million-dollar enterprise, we have just what you need to help you in your financial endeavors and will tailor a loan to fit your business needs. Contact us for information on any of the following loans:
- Capital Purchases
- Business Expansion
- Interim Construction
- Lines of Credit
- Letters of Credit
- SBA Approved Lender
- Equipment
- Working Capital Loans
- Agriculture Lending
- Real Estate Loans
- Farm and Ranch Loans
Expand Your Business
Is it time to expand your facility, purchase new equipment, upgrade your office, or offset cash flow shortfalls caused by an increase in accounts receivable? First Bank Texas has a loan to fit the needs of your growing business.
We are excited to see local business owners grow and succeed, and we are here to help you achieve your goals. First Bank Texas offers loans for lease space buildouts, owner-occupied building add-ons and new building purchases. To offset the cash flow pressures caused by fast-paced growth of your accounts receivable, we have working capital lines of credit and free Cash Management services. We also offer loans to purchase equipment of all shapes and sizes – from heavy machinery to office machines.
Whatever your financial need for growth is, First Bank Texas will gladly help you find the right solution.
First Bank Cares
First Bank Texas has a long-standing commitment to support the communities we serve across Texas. We are proud to partner with a diverse group of nonprofits that provide and create a greater sense of community here at home. While we generously fund various organizations, we simply cannot fund every request. We consider requests without regard to race, gender, disability, religion, ethnicity, or sexual orientation.
Help us, help you! Due to the demanding regulatory environment the bank is required by the government to know and report how donated funds are distributed and used. Please have patience with this process as First Bank Texas is heavily monitored by our regulators to ensure we demonstrate compliance through this process.
First Bank Texas will accept grant/sponsorship applications monthly. The application deadline falls on the first business day of each month. All applications for sponsorship must be received at least 90 days prior to the event date