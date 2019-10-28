Big bass biting at O.H. Ivie Reservoir

(KTAB/KRBC) – Big bass have been biting at O.H. Ivie Reservoir recently.

Angler Curtis Duncan caught a 13.23 pound, 27-inch-long largemouth bass at the lake, located about 55 miles east of San Angelo, on October 5.

The Inland Fisheries San Angelo division of the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife says the fish was submitted to the ShareLunker program and awarded the Lunker Legend status.

Parks and Wildlife records show the biggest largemouth bass ever caught at O.H. Ivie was caught in 2010, weighing 16.08 pounds and measuring 28.00 inches long.

Additional lake records can be found on the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.

