ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Recent rains mean big fish are biting at Lake Ft. Phantom Hill in Abilene.

Local angler Tanner Jones and his little brother Jaydon caught a 48-pound catfish at the lake Monday night using perch as bait.

Texas Parks and Wildlife show the record-holding catfish at Lake Ft. Phantom weigh 51 pounds (blue catfish) and 61.25 pounds (flathead catfish).

Lake Ft. Phantom Hill is currently 99.9% full, according to WaterDataForTexas.org.

Anyone who wants to show off their big fish can send pictures to news@ktab.tv – just include the length, weight, where/when it was caught, and the kind of bait used!

