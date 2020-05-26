ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Recent rains mean big fish are biting at Lake Ft. Phantom Hill in Abilene.
Local angler Tanner Jones and his little brother Jaydon caught a 48-pound catfish at the lake Monday night using perch as bait.
Texas Parks and Wildlife show the record-holding catfish at Lake Ft. Phantom weigh 51 pounds (blue catfish) and 61.25 pounds (flathead catfish).
Lake Ft. Phantom Hill is currently 99.9% full, according to WaterDataForTexas.org.
Anyone who wants to show off their big fish can send pictures to news@ktab.tv – just include the length, weight, where/when it was caught, and the kind of bait used!
