Record-breaking crappie caught at Clyde Lake

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A record-breaking crappie fish was recently caught at Clyde Lake.

Angler Fabian Elizondo caught the crappie, which weighs 3.15 pounds and is 18 inches long, Thursday, April 23.

The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife shows the previous crappie record at Clyde Lake was set by angler Earl Buchanan in April 1992.

Buchanan’s fish weighed 2.6 pounds and was 15.75 inches long.

