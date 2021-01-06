13-year-old Justice looking for her ‘Forever Family’

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – Justice is a sweet and vivacious child. Her red hair, freckles, and sweet smile are hard to overlook. Justice loves being a “girly-girl.” She enjoys dressing up and putting on make-up and jewelry.

Like most “girly-girls,” her favorite color is pink. Justice enjoys being active and will do well with a family that enjoys spending time together and have “family nights.” She also loves to go swimming, camping, and fishing.

Justice likes listening to music, watching movies, building puzzles, and really enjoys playing board games. Justice wants to learn how to play volleyball and loves working on art projects, including making jewelry. Justice has big dreams. She adores animals and would like to be a veterinarian one day.

Family Profile

Justice prefers a family that lives in Texas, although she is willing to consider other families that might be the perfect fit for her. Justice wants a family that is comprised of both a mom and a dad. Although Justice would be open to other children, she would do best with older siblings or being the only child.

Justice loves animals and hopes that she can be part of a family that loves pets as well. Justice loves to be doted on and needs a family that will help build her self-esteem up.

Justice needs a family with experience in parenting and able to provide her with consistent expectations and clear boundaries. She needs a family that will love her unconditionally and is willing to support and advocate for her.

To inquire about Jessica please contact askus@2ingage.org