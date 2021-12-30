Creative fashionista 14-year-old Summer needs forever family



Summer is a very sweet young girl. She has a charming personality. Summer is creative and enjoys making crafts. She also loves current fashion trends and shopping. In fact, one of her wishes is “to have the best wardrobe ever!” She would also love to become an amazing songwriter. She is usually quiet and guarded in conversations. She can sometimes be slow to form friendships with peers. Summer is very close to her siblings, who are not a part of this adoption, and would like to remain in contact with them. She is looking forward to meeting new people in her forever family. Another of her wishes is to have a great family!

Family Profile



Summer will do well with an active family who lives in the city. She states she would like a mom and a dad. Summer loves animals. Summer needs a family who will provide her with individual attention. She will do well with a family who will support her and help her through disappointments.



About Me



I think I am friendly and honest. I am good at drawing and singing.



To inquire about Summer, please contact Beverly Hutchins at bhutchins@2ingage.org.