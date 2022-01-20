Forever Family: 16-year-old JJ is ‘respectful and helpful’

Profile

Jenette, who prefers you call her JJ, is a young lady who would love to find her forever home. JJ is a very talkative person once you get to know her.

She is funny, yet sensitive. She takes things to heart easily and is a compassionate soul. She is very in-tune with her emotions.

Forever Family, Jenette “JJ,” 16

JJ is a well-mannered and respectful young lady, who was taught to respect her elders.

JJ has a very strong connection to nature and animals. She loves animals! JJ loves camping and hiking and will often be found feeding the ducks on the pond outside of her residence.

JJ likes helping around the house, especially when it involves cooking. Her favorite foods include smoothies and hot Cheetos.

She enjoys game nights, and loves playing a round or two of Uno.

Family Profile

JJ would like a single mother who loves animals as much as she does. She has a stronger bond with women and would like that one on one time with a mother figure that she’s been longing for. Her forever family will help her build trust again in other adults and will protect her.

About Me

I love animals, I feel like every animal is my spirit animal. I’m a very open-minded person and I’m very caring.

To inquire about JJ, please contact Beverly Hutchins at bhutchins@2ingage.org.