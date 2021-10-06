Forever Family: 5-year-old Loriann is ‘spunky and smart’

Loriann is a spunky, smart, and bubbly little girl. She loves unicorns, playing outside, doing flips, and riding her scooter. She is very energetic and active. Loriann also loves animals and would like her forever family to have pets. Loriann does well in school and gets along well with peers. She is very social and talks about her friends often. Loriann is helpful and likes to feel like she is included in things. She is very well-liked by teachers and others in her community. Loriann has become much more successful in managing her behaviors in the past year. Loriann is very sweet and knows the difference between right and wrong. She is also very bold and is working on communicating her needs and desires in respectful ways. She wants to make good choices.

Family Profile

Loriann will be the perfect addition to a family who is ready for an energetic and spunky little girl. Loriann’s forever family will be active and allows her to participate in activities like sports or gymnastics. Her family will also need to help Loriann feel included and like she is part of a family team, as she will want to help with things in the home. Her forever family will be supportive and loving to her.

About Me

I am kind, smart, and helpful. I like to play outside, do flips, and ride my scooter. I want a family who has pets. I would like to have a family with sisters and brothers.

To inquire about Loriann, please contact Beverly Hutchins at bhutchins@2ingage.org.