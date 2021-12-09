Forever Family: 9-year-old Jennifer is ‘loving and helpful’

Jennifer is an independent child. She easily develops bonds with those older than she. Jennifer is a quiet child until she is comfortable with those around her. When she is comfortable, she does not have a problem speaking her mind. Jennifer is a loving and helpful child. She enjoys doing family related and individual activities, especially if they are outside. Jennifer loves getting her nails done. She loves to jump around and build forts out of pillows and blankets. Jennifer enjoys listening to music in her room. Her favorite foods are bacon and sausage, breakfast pizza, ramen noodles, and macaroni and cheese. Jennifer also loves playing with Hatchimals. Her favorite subjects in school are math, social studies, and reading. Jennifer loves to be around animals. In particular, she loves, dogs, cats, horses, and chickens. She enjoys helping take care of them and she enjoys playing with them. Jennifer also enjoys camping and going to the lake.

Family Profile

Jennifer hopes to join a family where she is the only child. She asks that she has both a mom and a dad. She would enjoy a mother who will paint her nails and do mother/daughter things with her. Jennifer will thrive in a home that offers her ample individual attention while providing structure. She wants to be where there are a lot of animals like horses, chickens, goats, dogs, and cats. Jennifer likes to be outside and stay active. She especially likes to ride her bike and swim. Jennifer enjoys doing arts and crafts. Jennifer will do best in a home with solid structure and support.

About Jennifer

I love baby dolls, playing with my animals, and I love to paint my nails.

To inquire about Jennifer, please contact Beverly Hutchins at bhutchins@2ingage.org.