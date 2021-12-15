Forever Family: 9-year-old Que is ‘smart and active’

Profile

Que enjoys riding bikes and going on long bike rides. He enjoys playing sports and watching sports on television. His favorite teams are Chicago Bulls and Dallas Cowboys. Que likes cars and enjoys talking about them. He likes to go fishing and to be around the water. He also likes to play with Legos and his Rubik’s cube. Que is very smart, and he excels in reading and math. He enjoys being able to get prizes from the treasure chest when he finishes a lesson. Que enjoys being involved in anything that is going on around him. Whether it is gardening, cooking, crafts, or watching movies. Que enjoys being a part of a family dynamic. He has a strong connection to his siblings, who are not a part of this adoption, and he is excited to maintain any sort of contact with them.

Forever Family: 9-year-old Que

Family Profile

Que wants a nice, active family who loves him. He wants someone who will give him individual attention and time. His parents will be patient with him and provide him with any needed resources. He wants someone who will celebrate his successes and help achieve his goals. Que will benefit from parents who he can talk to about whatever he faces and work with him through his emotions.

About Me

I love the outdoors and cars. I like to play sports and ride bikes.

To inquire about Que please contact Beverly Hutchins at bhutchins@2ingage.org.