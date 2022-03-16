Profile

Abcde is a very loving child. She has a very loving personality and cares a lot about those she loves.

Future of the Family: Abcde, 12

Abcde has siblings, who are not a part of this adoption, whom she is very close with and loves being able to visit.

She also enjoys making new friends and finding different ways to make people laugh.

Abcde loves to laugh, as well, and enjoys watching videos that make her laugh.

She enjoys playing sports, especially basketball, and she also enjoys singing in the school choir.

Abcde enjoys shopping and especially likes being able to go to “5 Below” and shop.

Abcde enjoys the opportunity to bake different treats and spend time watching movies. She enjoys spicy food and chips and dip. Right now, her favorite place to eat is Chick-Fil-A.

Family Profile

Abcde would like a forever family with both a mother and a father in the home. A family where she is either an only child or has another child her age will be the most beneficial for her.

She will thrive in a family who is a strong advocate for her and spends a lot of time with her to make her feel secure.

Making sure Abcde is able to remain in contact with and have visits with her siblings is also very important to her.

About Me

I am a very caring, kind, and compassionate person. I am very brave, strong, and trustworthy.

To inquire about Abcde, please contact Beverly Hutchins at bhutchins@2ingage.org.