Profile

Dean is a very loving, thoughtful, emotional, and energetic boy. He loves to play and be on the go!

Future of the Family: Dean, 12

This 12-year-old likes to do outdoor activities like riding his bike, hiking, fishing, swimming, and playing basketball. Though, he also enjoys reading and keeping to himself.

Dean also likes playing on his tablet and playing video games indoors.

He loves hot fries and pizza. He enjoys a variety of things when it comes to eating; if he has the same thing too much, he gets burnt out really quickly.

Dean enjoys building things and taking things apart. He has an inquisitive mind and wants to know how things work. He will often try to figure out things above what is typical for his age and continue trying until he understands or is told the answers to his questions.

Dean is a very resilient child who does not give up on his hopes and dreams.

Family Profile

This guy would prefer to join a family where he can stay close to the North Texas area, as he desires to be close to his siblings – who are not a part of this adoption, and remain in contact with them in some way.

He wants a mom, dad and lots of animals. Dean would like to have a home that has some acreage, he loves wide open spaces.

Dean likes going on vacation, he craves normalcy of a family.

He likes the idea of older siblings who he can look up to as role models.

Dean just wants his family to love him for who he is.

About Me

“I want a family to call my own who will love me, take care of me, and be patient with me forever,” said Dean.

