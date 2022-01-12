Future of the Family: 13-year-old Brianna loves Chinese food and wants to make you laugh

Profile

Brianna is a unique child who enjoys playing with animals, playing in the dirt, socializing with her peers, and making people laugh!

If you want to spend some one-on-one time with her, you could sit down and enjoy a Chinese food dinner, which is her favorite food, while you talk about school, hobbies, and peers.

Future of the Family: Brianna, 13, loves Chinese food and wants to make you laugh

Brianna enjoys being in the great outdoors and going to the park, but really enjoys playing sports. She participates in after school activities such as playing volleyball, basketball, and cheerleading. Brianna also enjoys just staying inside and playing games with her family.

Brianna likes to work out, walking, playing video games, and go places with her family, especially to the pet store. She loves animals and would love a to have pets in her forever home.

Brianna can be shy when you first meet her; however, with love, patience, and attention she will open up.

She loves to go shopping and can be a “girly-girl,” but she is also a “tomboy” at heart. Brianna likes to make others laugh and enjoys telling jokes.

Family Profile

Brianna deserves a family who will show her patience, understanding, and show her they will love her forever.

Her family will work with her and show her that they will not give up. Brianna will benefit from a family with a mother and father who are experienced, and trauma informed.

She wants to be the only child or youngest child in her forever family.

Brianna will be best matched with a family who is loving, nurturing, and committed to her. She will thrive in a home with structure, routine, and clearly defined boundaries.

Brianna needs individual attention from her caregivers, as well as attention within the family setting. Her family needs to be committed to ensuring continued contact with her other siblings, who are not part of this adoption.

Brianna needs a family who will not only love her but be her voice and advocate for her.

Her family will need clear rules in their home and enforce them consistently.

About Me

I want to be a part of a family where I fit in and belong. I want to make people laugh and have a bond with my new family. I want to complete my new family.

To inquire about Brianna, please contact Beverly Hutchins at bhutchins@2ingage.org.