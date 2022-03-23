Profile

Collins is a very sweet and loving girl. She loves to do arts and crafts and draw.

She is a smart child who does well in school.

Future of the Family: Collins, 13

She enjoys outdoor activities, such as camping, fishing, and hiking.

Collins likes all things girly, like make-up and having her hair done.

She likes to eat sweets, but also likes healthy food as well.

She loves sports as well; she loves to be involved in gymnastics and softball. Collins wants to stay active and is always looking for new things to try.

She also enjoys reading, writing, and photography.

She is known for taking on a motherly role and trying to mother everyone. She is always trying to make people laugh.

She is working very hard to learn that her behavior affects others and how they view her.

Collins is a very resilient child who will be a great addition to a loving and caring forever family.

Family Profile

Collins’ forever family will give her encouragement, motivation, and love in good times and in bad.

Her family will be one who understands her, knows that she will have failures and triumphs throughout life and will guide her to be the best person she can be.

She would like to be the eldest sibling in the home.

Collins looks forward to being part of a loving family who will be with her forever. Her family will commit to working with her and loving her no matter what.

About Me

I am very silly and sweet!

To inquire about Collins, please contact Beverly Hutchins at bhutchins@2ingage.org.