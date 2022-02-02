Profile

Jazmen is an adolescent young lady who would love to find her forever home.

Future of the Family: Jazmen, 15

She is sweet, personable, and respectful. She enjoys going to church every Sunday and is a part of the praise band because she loves music and singing all the time.

She also enjoys animals, drawing, and doing her makeup. Jazmen also enjoys certain sports such as softball and tennis and would love a family who is interested in those kinds of sports like she is.

Jazmen has big dreams for herself, as she aspires to one day be in law enforcement, potentially the FBI. She is an intelligent girl who knows what she wants in life and hopes to find a family who is genuinely and unapologetically loving and affirming with her as she navigates the rest of her childhood. Jazmen will be a great addition to a loving forever family.

Family Profile

Jazmen’s forever family will stable and loving.

“I would love a family that has animals of their own, takes part in recreational activities like sports, and is faith-based, more importantly,” Jazmen said.

Her family that will be a match for me would be one who is involved actively with one another and doesn’t shy away from being loving and is very active in each other’s lives.

About Me

“I am quiet and reserved until I am comfortable around you.”

To inquire about Jazmen, please contact Beverly Hutchins at bhutchins@2ingage.org.