Profile

Future of the Family: Joseph, 16

Joseph is a loud, very outgoing teen.

He enjoys being active and rarely wants to be inside.

Joseph is a typical teen with big feelings and will need continued help to learn to express his feelings appropriately.

He enjoys playing PlayStation when he is not outside enjoying nature. Joseph loves being outside, it’s a way for him to relieve stress. He enjoys fishing and hiking.

Joseph’s favorite foods are tacos, pizza and nachos.

This loving teenager is very close with his siblings and would love to be able to see them more. Joseph enjoys being able to speak on the phone with his siblings and misses them greatly.

Joseph needs a family that will love and care for him and will allow him to see his siblings and talk to them frequently.

Family Profile

Joseph needs a family which will be supportive in his relationships with his siblings and will allow him to speak and see them regularly.

He needs someone who is willing to work with him on his behaviors when he seems upset.

Joseph enjoys being outside and needs a family who will enjoy be active out door actives such as hiking.

About Me

“I am a funny, loving, caring, outgoing teen who loves to be able to see his siblings,” Joseph said.

To inquire about Joseph, please contact Beverly Hutchins by clicking here.