Profile

Dwayne, who goes by Dewey, is a boy who loves to move and laugh.

He likes to try kicking balls and will crawl across a rug if a caregiver looks away. This child likes to be held and cuddle. He gets along with dogs and connects well with other kids.

He shows a sense of humor and will shake his head no, even if he knows the correct answer is yes. This is his attempt at making you laugh. Dwayne is almost always smiling, except for when he has to sit still for his feedings.

He enjoys watching movies and going on family outings. Dwayne likes to play with toys that are colorful, light up, or make sounds.

He is a very sweet boy that will melt your heart. Dwyane will be a great addition to a loving and caring forever family.

Family Profile

Dwayne’s forever family is dedicated to a life-long relationship with him. His family will offer patience and support.

Dwayne’s family will be able to access the resources he needs and assist him with new challenges as he continues to grow and develop.

His forever family will expose him to as much normalcy as he can handle. His family will be his biggest and best advocate, and will lovingly push him to be the best he can be.

About Me

I am a curious kid who likes to learn. I am silly and love to laugh. I like toys that make noise and have bright colors.

To inquire about Dwayne, please contact Beverly Hutchins at bhutchins@2ingage.org.