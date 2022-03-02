Profile

Johnny is a delightful young boy! He smiles and giggles often.

Future of the Family: Johnny, Mar. 2022

While Johnny does not have words to describe how he feels he is very active nonverbally, and he will show you what he wants in many different ways.

Johnny enjoys watching and interacting with the other children around him. He loves to go outside and enjoy the fresh air as well as sitting by the front door and gazing out the window.

Johnny is unable to walk due to his Cerebral Palsy, but he can scoot around and climb up or down to place himself wherever he would like to be. Johnny is practicing walking by using a walker.

He enjoys many toys typical of children his age, and he loves to take his shoes and clothing on and off.

Johnny’s smile and giggle lets you know when he is happy and brings joy to those around him!

Family Profile

The ideal family for Johnny will be flexible and able to meet his needs.

His family will enjoy spending quality time with him. His family will see beyond Johnny’s needs and find his joy.

About Me

I am a happy child!

To inquire about Johnny, please contact Beverly Hutchins at bhutchins@2ingage.org.