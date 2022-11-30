Meet 14-year-old Q’Juan and younger brother, 10-year-old Que

Q’Juan and Que are a pair of brothers who enjoy being around each other, and have a very strong connection! Q’Juan cares for his younger brother and likes to make sure that he is safe, while Que admires and looks up to his older brother as a role model.

Future of the Family: (Left to right) Q’Juan, 14, and Que, 10

Q’Juan likes to help his younger brother learn new things, and Que is in awe of the things his older brother knows.

Their relationship is like any other sibling relationship, and they don’t always get along, but they’d rather be together than apart.

The brothers like to go fishing, play sports, watch tv, and play video games together. The pair prefer to take good care of themselves and value their personal hygiene.

Q’Juan and Que also like to watch movies together, and say one of their favorites genres is horror!

Family Profile

Q’Juan and Que want a family who shares the same interests in sports and the outdoors as they do. They also want a family who will define and set boundaries but can also be flexible with them at the same time.

Q’Juan and Que are imperfect individuals. Their forever family will understand mistakes happen, but will help the brothers find ways they can improve themselves.

About Us

“We’re about family, we like sports, and being outside,” the brothers agreed.

